Historic MoU between AIFF and CAFA to enhance Indian Football's global presence

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Doha, Qatar. This historic agreement is expected to have a profound and far-reaching impact on the advancement of Indian football, allowing India's National Teams to participate in men's and women's competitions across all age groups organized by CAFA on an invitational basis.

However, the implications of this MoU go beyond participation in Central Asian competitions. It represents a mutual commitment to fostering collaboration across various aspects of football, with a particular emphasis on youth football, women's football, coach education, and refereeing. This collaborative endeavor is expected to contribute significantly to the competitive exposure and overall development of Indian football players.

.@IndianFootball will no longer only be limited to South Asia, but will now get to explore the Central Asia competitions as well

In a first for #IndianFootball, the cooperation MoU with CAFA opens up opportunities for India in football development, education & competition. pic.twitter.com/jsLk9jqaiQ — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) October 31, 2023

The signing event witnessed the presence of Mr. Vahid Kardany, Deputy General Secretary of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), along with the Presidents and General Secretaries of CAFA's member associations. CAFA comprises six member associations, namely Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Iran, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It operates under the auspices of the Asian Football Confederation, with its headquarters situated in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.



Expressing his optimism about this groundbreaking partnership, AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey remarked, "Collaborating with CAFA is a significant stride forward for Indian football. It will afford our National Team players in all age groups the invaluable opportunity for competitive exposure. I extend my sincere gratitude to the management of CAFA for their willingness to accommodate our request to participate in Central Asian competitions."

Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, the Secretary General of AIFF, highlighted the crucial role this collaboration plays in the growth of Indian football, stating, "Our players require enhanced competitive exposure, and this partnership with CAFA is a vital step towards achieving that. The Central Asian region is renowned for its competitiveness in football within Asia. With the added opportunities stemming from this collaboration, we are poised to better prepare our teams for continental competitions. We anticipate that this partnership will bring mutual benefits to both regions."