Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Key players to watch out for

The countdown to the final 90 minutes of Indian Super League season 10 has begun, with anticipation soaring high. Later today, Kolkata's powerhouse and reigning champions Mohun Bagan will face off against Mumbai City FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium at 7:30 PM.

This marks the second 'final' encounter between these two teams. Just a month ago, they clashed at the same venue to determine the winners of the ISL League Shield. With fervent home support, Mohun Bagan snatched the shield from Mumbai City FC effortlessly.

Both clubs boast impressive lineups of talented players. Let's take a look at the key players who could make a significant impact tomorrow.

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte is currently shining as Mumbai City FC's standout player, particularly as they approach the ISL final. His recent form is impressive, having netted six goals in his last five appearances, and with a total of 11 goals this season, he's undeniably been Mumbai City's top performer. Chhangte's contribution will be pivotal in the final match.

Vikram Partap Singh



Vikram's scorching form continues for Mumbai City FC, netting 8 goals and providing 4 assists in 22 matches. The Indian players' contributions, particularly the synergy between Vikram Partap and Lallianzuala Chhangte, will be pivotal in posing a significant threat to Mohun Bagan's defense.

3. Dimitri Petratos

Petratos shines as a key figure in Mohun Bagan's star-studded attacking lineup, alongside Armando Sadiku and Jason Cummings. Petratos, the 31-year-old Australian, has been a force to be reckoned with, tallying an impressive 10 goals and seven assists in 22 games with an 81% passing accuracy. With Sadiku suspended for the upcoming match, all eyes will be on Petratos to lead the charge.

Liston Colaco

Liston known for his lightning speed, consistently unsettles opposing defenses with his presence on the field. A pivotal player for Mohun Bagan alongside Manvir Singh, Colaco has amassed 4 goals and 4 assists in 18 games, making him a formidable threat in the attacking third.

Subhasish Bose

Bose often flies under the radar but plays a crucial role as Mohun Bagan's dependable captain and defensive stalwart. His consistent performances have solidified the Mariners' backline, earning him recognition as one of the team's unsung heroes.