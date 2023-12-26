Gameweek 11: Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa - Tactical Analysis

A clash of titans. The battle between last year's champions and this year's contenders. The duel for the top spot. It was not just three points that were at stake when FC Goa came to visit Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata; it was a game that would leave a statement regardless of who won.





Goa came in as the league leaders. 20 points from 8 games at a rate of 2.5 points per game. Mohun Bagan came in on 19 points from 8 games, 2.4 points per game. Even while numerically the teams were as close as they could be; the momentum and atmosphere at both clubs could not have been more different.



Manolo Marquez's side has cemented themselves as one of the best teams of the league this season. In terms of game-play, tactical nous, momentum and everything else, Goa was in the best condition they could be, coming off from an 11-day break after their goalless draw against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, the Mohun Bagan camp seemed to be in complete chaos. Crashing out from the AFC Cup, a rapidly growing injury list, and suffering their first league loss to Mumbai in the previous game with having multiple players suspended, the pressure was arguably at its peak for Juan Ferrando, and pressure can work in two ways - either it makes you, or it breaks you.





Juan's line-up was slightly surprising but understandable at the same time as well. MBSG took to the ground in a 3-5-2 shape on paper. Sumit Rathi started for the first time in ISL since December 6, 2021. Deepak Tangri partnered with Rathi and Hamill in a three-man backline.

Glan and Thapa formed the pivots and the foreign trio of Petratos, Cummings and Sadiku was given the mantle of attack. Hugo Boumous was left on the bench as suspensions and injuries had taken their toll on the squad.



Coach Manolo names his Starting XI ahead of tonight's cracker at the Salt Lake Stadium! 🔥🍿



Powered by @ParimatchN #MBSGFCG pic.twitter.com/lmoj5sX1jb — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 23, 2023

Goa went in without many changes. The only alteration made was the return of captain Brandon Fernandes into the line-up in place of Boris Singh. Manolo and Co. seemed unfazed and excited to face the challenge laid in front of the Salt Lake Stadium.



MBSG's build-up in the initial stages was through forming a 3-1 shape as Glan was the sole pivot and Thapa played slightly higher. However, they quickly gauged that such a structure would not work as Goa's 4-4-2 high-block cut off any passing lanes to Glan, forcing Bagan to go long if they wanted to progress. Hence, Thapa had to drop in support to aid the build-up. Glan's inefficiency in receiving between the lines to progress the ball meant Thapa dropping off became an urgent necessity.







Although, before the game really settled, MB were dealt the first blow. Goa went 1-0 up, courtesy of a Noah Sadaoui penalty. Manvir's outstretched arm following the second phase attack of a set-piece gave Goa the golden opportunity to go ahead, and they did that in style.

Bagan's defensive set-up on the free kick was questionable as well. It was not a new pattern for Odei to go out wide during a wide-freekick for Goa and yet, even with more men back than Goa had forward - Odei was free. It may not have directly resulted in a goal, but the set-up was always a risky one.







Goa are the best defensive side in the league by a distance; having conceded three goals in eight games so far. If more context is added, we can see that they have conceded only one goal from open play.

Hence, going 1-0 down to Goa was never an ideal situation, and from the moment the visitors went ahead till the stroke of time; it was some of the best football this season has seen from them. The goal set them free and Bagan was under severe pressure at home.



Goa's block was impermeable to a lacklustre MB midfield and an uninspired attack. They struggled massively in the build-up. Thapa had to drop deeper than ever to compensate for the lack of progression from the back-line yet to no avail. Goa comfortably had the play in front of their block as Mohun Bagan had none to find in between the lines. Glan's lack of positional awareness of the situation worsened the problem. This is very evident observing the field tilt% for both sides as even with ~ 53% of possession, Mohun Bagan had accumulated ~37% of the field tilt (field tilt is the share of the possession held by either side in their attacking third)

Majority of MBSG's passes were in their own half.

This had a domino effect on the attack as lack of service severely hampered Bagan's chances to attack at Goa's stern defensive line. Even on the odd occasions, they did manage to break through; Raynier and McHugh screened in front of the back line, nullifying everything Bagan threw at them, especially the Irishman being impeccable on the day. All of these factors culminated in Bagan having zero accurate open-play passes into the Goan box over the game.



Mohun Bagan SG had 0 passes ending inside Goa's box (from open-play)

As time went on, the impetus for MBSG to attack grew and they committed more upfront. Which played a role in conceding two more goals before the break. The first goal arose from a Goan throw-in, deep inside their own half; 20 seconds later the ball had beaten Vishal Kaith as Victor Rodriguez latched onto a return of a one-two between himself and McHugh.

The rotation between the pair during the transition was not read by Bagan's defence and midfield and they paid the price. The second goal of the lot once again began from the interception of a long ball by Hamill and four passes later, Noah had beaten Vishal again. The finish by the Moroccan was exquisite but the freedom with which Goa played through MB, obliterating the midfield and defence with just three passes says about how the home side defended.

Petratos' stunner came out of the blue and gave a ray of hope to the home side going into the break. Juan Ferrando ushered in a double change at half-time with Rathi going off for Hnamte and Tangri off for Kiyan. The shape of the side changed to a 4-2-4 in-possession as Hnamte slotted in as a makeshift right-back, Glan dropped in as a centre-back and Kiyan being the right-winger, but similar problems persisted.

Goa was content with killing the game, keeping the ball and occasionally cutting through MB via transitions. Ferrando's side managed only 0.33 xG (expected goals) in total and 0.23 of it came from two free-kicks alone. It was the worst attacking performance by Mohun Bagan in the league this season and it came against the best defensive side.

The three first-half goals were enough for Manolo's men to climb to the summit of the ISL comfortably as they navigated through everything Mohun Bagan could muster up. Goa remain at the top with 23 points from just 9 games. The Kolkata giants however suffered their second straight loss and dropped to third on 19 points from 9 games; with high-flying Kerala Blasters set to visit the Mariners, they face yet another crucial game in immediate succession as the season boils on.