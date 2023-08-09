Can Mohun Bagan SG qualify for AFC Cup? — Fixtures, Format, History

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, seeking a seventh Group Stage qualification in the AFC Cup 2023/24, will begin their campaign on August 16 in the Preliminary Stage 2, which kicks off at 7pm at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan SG will first take on two-time Nepal A-Division League champions Machhindra FC on August 16. Machhindra FC, who beat Paro FC of Bhutan to get to this round, wil be making their second appearance at the AFC Cup qualifiers. They have never qualified for the tournament finals.

Format

The victor of this Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra clash will proceed to take on either Abahani Limited Dhaka of Bangladesh or Club Eagles of the Maldives – who play each other on August 16 at 3.15pm at the Sylhet District Stadium – in the South Zone Playoff on August 22 for the right to be at the AFC Cup 2023/24.

AFC Cup qualifiers match list

The winner of the South Zone Playoff between Mohun Bagan/Machhindra FC and Abahani Limited Dhaka/Club Eagles will be included in the draw for the tournament finals when the groups are decided.

Mohun Bagan are looking to be the second club to figure in the 2023/24 AFC Cup. Odisha FC have qualified directly, on the basis of being the winners of the additional playoff between 2021–22 I-League champions and 2023 Super Cup champions Hyderabad FC. Mumbai City FC will feature in the AFC Champions League.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC - August 16

Mohun BaganSG /Machhindra FC vs Abahani Limited Dhaka/Club Eagles - August 22

History

Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG bowed out of the AFC Cup in the quarterfinal stage last season.

They beat Sri Lankan side Blue Star SC, Bangladeshi sides Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings, Gokulam Kerala FC, and Maldivian team Maziya S&RC in the AFC Cup 2022-23. Pitted alongside Malaysian side Kuala Lumpur City FC in the Inter-Zonal playoff round, the side lost 1-3 at home to the eventual finalists.