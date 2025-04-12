The crown belongs to Kolkata, Mohun Bagan complete the ISL double

The stands at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan were awash in green and maroon. Nearly 70,000 voices thundered in unison, drowning out even the faint chants of the travelling blue brigade from Bengaluru.

For 120 minutes, Kolkata didn’t breathe — it roared, it sang, it lived every second of what turned into one of the most thrilling ISL finals ever played.

It was not just a football match; it was a battle of legacy and grit. A clash of the titans.

And when the final whistle blew, time stood still.

For a second, the roar of 70,000 fans turned into stunned silence — and then exploded into wild, unfiltered euphoria.

Green and maroon flares lit up the stands, maroon smoke curled into the night sky, and the echoes of celebration drowned out everything else in Salt Lake.

Jamie Maclaren had just done it.

The 96th-minute right-footed shot from the center of the box to back of the net — crisp, clean, unstoppable — had driven Mohun Bagan Super Giant into footballing folklore.

It was the final piece of a season-long puzzle. It was destiny fulfilled.

But let’s rewind.

A season forged in fire

The 2024-25 season did not begin like a champion’s story.

An early 3-0 loss to Bengaluru FC shook belief. FC Goa and Jamshedpur looked sharper, faster, and more prepared.

Critics raised eyebrows. Were the Mariners already adrift?

But champions don’t panic — they rebuild.

Under José Molina’s measured guidance, Mohun Bagan slowly found their rhythm.

Molina, the same tactician who lifted the ISL title with ATK in 2016, knew how to weather the storm. And by mid-season, the green-and-maroon machine was humming again.

Victory after victory — 2-0 over Goa, a fierce 2-1 comeback against Mumbai City, a statement 2-0 in the Kolkata Derby — and Mohun Bagan turned doubters into believers.

These were not mere victories, they were statements of authority, and the message was loud and clear: we’re here to take it all.

After a dominant run through the league stage, Mohun Bagan sealed the ISL League Shield with a commanding win over Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

And the shield stayed home, in Kolkata.

From their early stumbles to becoming the first team in ISL history to successfully defend the League Shield, Mohun Bagan’s turnaround was a masterclass in resilience.

But they were not done yet.





The fortress they built

In their run to the top, Mohun Bagan dominated the ISL like never before.

• They became the fastest team to reach 50 points, doing it in just 18 matches.

• They stitched together 626 minutes without conceding a goal — the longest clean sheet streak ever.

• They scored a record-breaking 20 goals from set-pieces, showcasing tactical brilliance.

• They won 17 games, more than any team in ISL history.

• They boasted of 15 clean sheets, the league’s highest.

• They conquered their home turf, unbeaten at Salt Lake — a true fortress.

• And, they defended the League Shield — the first team to ever do so, finishing eight points clear at the top.

Every stat wasn’t just a number — it was a chapter in a larger story. A story that led them to the grandest night of all.

The final hurdle

April 12, 2025. The ISL Final. Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC.

The stadium was a sea of anticipation. But then, heartbreak.

In the 18th minute, a cruel deflection off Alberto Rodríguez rolled into their own net. Bengaluru had the lead. The chants quieted. A hush fell.

But the Mariners never stopped believing.

Then came the 72nd minute. A foul in the box. Penalty. Jason Cummings stepped up. Calm. Precise. The net rippled — and the Salt Lake erupted. Drums rolled. Fans screamed. Flares lit. The match was alive again.

And then — the moment of magic.

Extra time. 96 minutes on the clock. The ball floated in from the wing. Jamie Maclaren's thunderous right footed strike

2-1.

That was it. Fireworks cracked across the Kolkata sky. Smoke from the flares cloaked the stands in a war-like haze. Fans jumped, wept, screamed, and prayed. It was not just football. It was religion. It was release.

When the final whistle rang, the celebrations began. Players fell to the ground — some in joy, some in exhaustion. Molina raised his arms skyward. And the fans will sing long into the night.

With that final, Mohun Bagan did what few thought was possible:

• Shield + Trophy in one season — only the second team in ISL history to achieve the double.

• Four ISL trophies in three consecutive seasons — an unmatched feat of dominance.

• A campaign for the ages.

This wasn’t just a victory. This was a statement. A coronation. A chapter in Indian football that fans will tell their children about.

The green and maroon don’t just play. They inspire. They ignite. They endure. And in the heart of Kolkata, legends aren’t born — they are made in maroon and green.