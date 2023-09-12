Mohun Bagan 'furious' over Ashique Kuruniyan's injury management

ISL club Mohun Bagan Super Giant has expressed their displeasure with the way Ashique Kuruniyan's injury was handled by the Indian medical team during the King's Cup clash against Iraq last week.

The club is furious with the incident and decided not to release their players for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

26-year-old Ashique Kuruniyan sustained an injury and was replaced by Rahim Ali in the King's Cup semifinal match against Iraq.

As reported by PTI, an MBSG official revealed," An MRI on Kuruniyan revealed an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tear and Mohun Bagan will form a medical board to address the issue. For five days, they neglected his injury and didn't even conduct an MRI. This is not something we'd expect from a Team India physio."

The club believes that if the Indian medical team had done their job measuring the injury, the extent of the injury could have been minimized by early action.



Club v/s Country gap widens

The MBSG incident is just one of the additions to the ongoing club v/s country drama going on in Indian football.

Yesterday, the rumors of the Indian team not providing return tickets to players in Thailand to keep them with the national team beyond the FIFA window were doing rounds.

Shaji Prabhakaran, the Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), categorically denied allegations that the AIFF is trying to keep players with the national team beyond the FIFA window by not providing them with return tickets from Thailand after the King’s Cup.

Earlier, Shaji had written to all the ISL clubs asking them to release their players for the upcoming Asian Games keeping the national interest in mind.

It is important to note that the Asian Games is out of the FIFA international window and the ISL clubs are not obliged to release any players for national duty during that time.

Stimac was reportedly brought in touch with a Delhi-based astrologer named Bhupesh Sharma in May 2022 by then AIFF general-secretary Kushal Das as the latter 'was worried if India would qualify for the Asian Cup'.



In the latest development, Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu won't be part of the Asian Games squad as their respective clubs have refused to the release the players.



AIFF has been scampering to get a second-string squad in place for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

