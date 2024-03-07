Mohun Bagan calls for boycott over alleged unfair ticket prices for Kolkata Derby

The Kolkata Derby, known for its intense rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, has found itself embroiled in a fresh controversy just days before the much-anticipated clash. As fans eagerly awaited the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024 game, which was recently rescheduled to address security concerns related to local elections, a new issue has emerged – unfair ticket pricing.

Amidst sighs of relief over the game's scheduling, East Bengal now faces accusations of discriminatory ticket pricing for the iconic match. The dispute revolves around the varying ticket prices offered to supporters of both clubs, sparking outrage among Mohun Bagan fans.

A shocking price difference of tickets has been seen for the Kolkata Derby



The ticket prices of the MB's stands is relatively much higher than to that of EEB's stand



₹1000 vs ₹1500

₹400 vs ₹500

₹300 vs ₹500

₹250 vs ₹400

₹200 vs ₹350

₹150 vs ₹300

₹100 vs ₹250 pic.twitter.com/Gpj9WMNJMC — Mohun Bagan Hub (@MohunBaganHub) March 6, 2024

East Bengal's pricing structure offers tickets at 100 rupees for stands B1 and B2, and 150 rupees for A1 stand tickets. Home fans have the option to purchase C1 right and C3 right tickets for 200 rupees.



The minimum ticket price for Mohun Bagan supporters stands at 250 rupees, with tickets available for stands B2 and D3, specifically allocated for Mohun Bagan supporters. VIP box tickets for East Bengal are priced at 1000 rupees, while Mohun Bagan's are set at 1500 rupees.

The disparity in ticket prices has led Mohun Bagan to release a scathing statement, calling for a boycott of the upcoming Kolkata Derby against East Bengal. The club expressed strong discontent with what they termed as "unsportsmanlike behavior" by East Bengal.

In their official statement, Mohun Bagan declared, "Under the circumstances, we unequivocally condemn the unsportsmanlike behaviour of East Bengal and have decided that we will neither buy nor sell any tickets of the derby match of ISL between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal Club which is scheduled on 10th March 2024 at VYBK. This communication may be treated as an official boycott call of the upcoming derby from our side."

The rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is one of the oldest and fiercest in Indian football, often marked by intense passion both on and off the field. With Mohun Bagan's call for a boycott, fans are left awaiting further developments as the focus shifts to league organizers and authorities to address the issue and ensure fair play prevails in this highly anticipated fixture.