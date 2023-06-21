Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup fixtures revealed; preparation for continental cup begins

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has announced the fixtures for the Preliminary and Playoff Stages of the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League for the 2023/24 season.

The matches are set to begin with Hong Kong Rangers hosting Vietnam's Haiphong FC in the Preliminary Stage on August 15, 2023. The winners of this match will then face Korea Republic's Incheon United FC in the Playoff Stage on August 22.

Indian Clubs at the continental level

Indian clubs are set to showcase their prowess and compete against formidable opponents in their quest for glory on the continental stage. The journey for Indian teams in the continental stage began with a direct entry into the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group Stage for Mumbai City FC.

This remarkable achievement highlights the growing prowess of Indian football and the club's exceptional performance in the domestic league. Fans eagerly anticipate the group stage draw on August 24 to discover the exciting matchups that lie ahead for the Islanders.

Meanwhile, in the AFC Cup 2023/24, Odisha FC has also secured a direct entry into the group stages, marking another significant milestone for Indian football. The club will be representing the nation, adding to the excitement and expectations of Indian fans. Mohun Bagan Super Giants sealed a berth in AFC Cup 2023-24 preliminary round after beating Hyderabad FC 3-1 in penalties.

AFC Cup preliminary round

In the South Zone, Mohun Bagan, one of the country's historic clubs, awaits the winner of the match between Nepal's Machhindra FC and Bhutan's Paro FC which will take place on August 8. The winners will play against Mohun Bagan on August 15 in the Preliminary Stage Round 2.

Indian football fans are thrilled to witness their clubs competing against the best in Asia, representing the nation's rich footballing heritage.

The AFC Cup and AFC Champions League offer an excellent platform for Indian players to test their skills, gain valuable experience, and make their mark on the international stage