Mohammedan Sporting wins consecutive Calcutta Football League titles

Mohammedan Sporting lifted the Calcutta Football League trophy for the second time in two years. Last season, the club tasted the competition's victory after more than 40 years. They drew 1-1 against local rivals East Bengal to end their unbeaten CFL campaign on 1st November, Tuesday.

We are The 𝐔𝐍𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!! Not every team can do that... 😎 🏆



𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 for two back to back seasons! For the first time for us since 1941!!🥇



🏆⚽🎊🎉⚽🏆#JaanJaanMohammedan | #IndianFootball | #CFL | #MDSEEBFC | #KolkataDerby pic.twitter.com/h3cKk3vZsL — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) November 1, 2022

The eventual champions were quite consistent in their campaign as they doled out 3-0 defeats to the likes of Aryan, Bhowanipore, and Kidderpore. Their winning streak was broken by the Red and Gold in that draw which saw goals from Vivek Singh (EBFC) and Faslu Rahman (MDSC).



"I want to win every match, but that's not always possible. We became champions two days back and to motivate the players after that becomes difficult. However, they gave their all and I'm happy," said coach Andrey Chernyshov.

"Winning the CFL was important for our fans. Our ultimate aim is to win the I-League and then go on to play the ISL through whatever procedure AIFF deems correct, but the Kolkata league win will motivate our fans to come out and support us," former players and current team manager Dipendu Biswas said.

Mohammedan SC will kick off I-League 2022-23 season against defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC on the 12th of November in Malappuram, Kerala.