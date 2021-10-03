Durand Cup 2021 Final- Mohammedan Sporting vs FC Goa - Live Blog- Live Scores, Team News, Updates and more

The Black Panthers take on Juan Fernando's FC Goa in the final of Asia's oldest football competition, the Durand Cup. FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC on penalties to reach the final, while Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United in extra time to reach the final.

After almost a month-long of high octane football action, it is all down to the final game to determine the champions as local favorites Mohammedan Sporting clash with FC Goa in their quest to lift the coveted Durand Cup title. The final of the 130th Durand Cup is scheduled for a 6:00 PM IST kick-off on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

The match kicks off at 6 pm, keep following this space for more updates. Our live coverage begins at 5:45pm.