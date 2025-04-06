Mohammedan faces ISL axe as FSDL issues ultimatum over financial irregularities

Mohammedan Sporting’s place in the Indian Super League (ISL) hangs in the balance after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) issued a stern warning to the club over financial non-compliance and unresolved investor disputes.

The historic Kolkata-based club, which made its ISL debut last season but finished bottom of the table, has been asked to provide a detailed plan to secure a replacement investor and submit a full statement of outstanding dues by April 11. Failure to meet these requirements could lead to the termination of their participation in the league.

In a letter dated April 4, FSDL raised concerns after two major investors – Gurugram-based Bunker Hill Sports and Kolkata’s Shrachi Group – considered pulling out due to unresolved shareholding issues. Both entities claim that despite investing significant sums into the club, they have not received the agreed-upon stakes.

“After three years of investment, Deepak Singh of Bunker Hill still holds no official share. It's the same story for us after 18 months,” Rahul Todi, chairman of the Shrachi Group, said. “We have no locus standi in the club anymore.”

The ownership row has created a financial logjam, with FSDL highlighting the club's inability to submit a required bank guarantee and the delay in signing the definitive shareholder agreement. The governing body also criticized the lack of transparency, stating that Mohammedan failed to disclose internal issues during the ISL season.

“It is disturbing that these disputes were not revealed while the season was ongoing. Such lack of transparency raises questions about the integrity of disclosures,” FSDL said in the letter.

Mohammedan Sporting general secretary Ishtiaque Ahmed Raju, however, remains optimistic. “The final agreement is in its last stages. We will request more time from FSDL. Legal formalities take time – this isn’t something that happens overnight,” he told PTI.

Mohammedan had secured promotion to the ISL last year and were backed by a joint investment from Bunker Hill and Shrachi Group, who were to share a 61% stake in the club. The remaining 39% stayed with the club's original stakeholders. However, the ongoing conflict has now jeopardized their ISL status.

FSDL has given the club seven days to propose a contingency plan and secure alternative funding within 30 days. If the club fails to comply, it could face expulsion from India’s top-tier football league.