Mohammedan SC's nightmarish ISL debut: Mehraj Uddin Wadoo inherits a crisis

As the ISL season draws to a close, the city of Kolkata stands divided by contrasting emotions.

While the Maidan erupts in celebration for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who successfully defended their League Shield with 53 points from 23 matches, a dark cloud of despair hovers over the black-and-white camp of Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Pinned to the bottom of the ISL table with just 12 points from 23 matches, Mohammedan SC's debut season in the top flight of Indian football has been nothing short of catastrophic — marred by financial instability, off-field chaos, managerial turmoil, and a toothless on-field performance.

Just a year ago, this team was the toast of Kolkata football, clinching the I-League title and securing a historic promotion to the ISL.

Today, they are the first team to mathematically confirm their bottom-placed finish with 15 losses in 23 matches. Their goal difference of -31, combined with only 10 goals scored all season, paints the picture of a club that was simply not ready for the leap to the ISL.

The rot within

The cracks in Mohammedan's armor began appearing right from the start of the ISL season. Despite arriving as the reigning I-League champions, the club failed to recruit efficiently, relying heavily on the same core squad from their second-division triumph.

The warning signs were clear when the team failed to score in their opening three matches and picked up just one win in their first ten games. While Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were adding quality foreigners and experienced Indian talents, Mohammedan’s approach was stagnant — and the results began reflecting their shortcomings.

Their frontline, led by Brazilian forward Franca, has been utterly inefficient, managing just 10 goals in 23 matches — the least by any team in the ISL this season.

In stark contrast, Mohun Bagan, by virtue of having scored 45 goals, sit at the top of the table with 53 points. This clearly highlights the gulf in quality.

However, Mohammedan’s collapse is not solely a footballing failure. Off the field, the club has been embroiled in chaos.

Wadoo walks into the fire

In the midst of this turmoil, former Indian international Mehraj Uddin Wadoo was appointed as the interim manager. Tasked with salvaging something from a completely broken squad, Wadoo admitted the gravity of the situation.

In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, Wadoo stated, “It is never easy to take over in such conditions. We still have two matches to play, and we just want to finish the season with some dignity."

However, the enormity of the task was evident right at the outset.

In his six matches in charge, Wadoo failed to win a single game, losing four and drawing two. The team lacked spirit, the goals dried up, and the defense continued to leak goals.

“It’s tough,” Wadoo admitted. "We would like to focus on those two games and not on the clutter outside. We would like to finish the season on a high," added Wadoo.”

Former I-League-winning coach Andrey Chernyshov, the mastermind behind their promotion, walked away from the club midway through the season citing unpaid wages.

In February 2025, Chernyshov posted a shocking message on his social media, stating, “I came to your country to give a good result, but I have a contract that clearly states the conditions that the club must fulfil. As a professional, I cannot work for 3 months without receiving a salary.”

This sparked outrage among fans, but instead of addressing the situation, the club management released an official statement claiming that Chernyshov was "going nowhere" — only for the coach to leave the very next day.

"Coaches come, coaches go. This is not the first time a situation like this has happened in Indian football. It is bad, yes. You have to be sensible while you are hiring a coach," Wadoo said.

It was later revealed that several players, too, had not received their salaries for months.

The former Football Players' Welfare Association of India (FPAI) president played it down, saying, "Yes, these things shouldn't happen in the middle of the season. But the players have been very professional and cooperative. They know what they are here to do."

However, the impact was evident. In their last seven matches, Mohammedan failed to win a single game, losing five and drawing two.

The gulf in quality

While financial issues dominated headlines, Mohammedan's on-field performances were equally worrying. Their defense conceded 41 goals, and their attack managed just 10 goals in 23 matches.

Wadoo admitted that the tactical gap between I-League and ISL was something that caught the club off-guard.

“There is a huge gulf between I-League and ISL. We were really good in the I-League last year, but in the ISL you have to be a bit sensible and a lot more efficient, " Wadoo said.

However, the role of an interim boss with a completely tired crop of players is a very difficult one. "It is always difficult to come in at the tail end of the season. But for me, it is an opportunity as well."

One subplot that emerged from this disaster was Wadoo's continued advocacy for Indian coaches in the ISL. Despite inheriting a broken squad, Wadoo took the job with hope and responsibility.

"For us, Indian coaches, it is very important to grab these opportunities. It's been a tough time for me as well. Since I have joined, we have not won a game but we don't want to give up," he added.

Currently, only three ISL clubs — Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United, and Mohammedan SC — have Indian head coaches. However, the results have not helped their cause.

“Trust, it’s about trust. Again, we Indian coaches do very well in this league. We have to deliver the results, and then people will trust us,” Wadoo signed off.