Slice of history in Salt Lake: Mohammedan SC lifts maiden I League trophy

Thousands of Mohammedan SC fans flocked to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday to watch their club lift the historic I League title. This is the first I League title for the club that boasts more than 100 years of history.

It has been a rollercoaster ride in the past decade for the Kolkata-based club as they were relegated from the I League at the end of the 2013-14 season. However, Ten years down the line, they will say goodbye to the I-League again, but this time after clearing their path to the Indian Super League.

Earlier last week, Mohammedan secured their I League title with a win against Shillong Lajong in one of the most dominant I League campaigns ever.

Mohammedan SC lifts the 2023-24 I-League trophy✨🏆



This is their first I-League title win. The Kolkata side will be promoted to Indian Super League 2024-25 season⏫👏#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ILeague🏆 | 📷| YT/Indian Football pic.twitter.com/SwTZ9WY4Q1 — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) April 13, 2024

As close to 25,000 Mohammedan fans gathered to celebrate the historic moment in Kolkata, the start of the evening was a little anti-climatic as Delhi FC scored three goals past the Champions in the last league game.

Seven minutes after giving the guard of honour, the party poppers from Delhi were in the lead as Alisher Kholmurodov headed into Pape Gassama’s corner with full authority to render the stadium into a pin-drop silence.

18-year-old teenager Gwgwmsar Goyary and Sergio Borboza added two more goals before Mirjalol Kasimov scored the lone Mohammedan goal with a thunderous left-footed strike that was too hot for Calvin to handle as it hit his arm and looped over the line.

However, the scoreboard didn't matter on the night as dancing, drumming, and cheering in the stands kicked off right after the final whistle.

The largest cheer of the night was reserved for the crowning moment, as Mohammedan Sporting captains Samad Ali Mallick, Zodingliana Ralte, and Joseph Adjei hoisted the coveted I-League trophy into the Kolkata sky signifying a new chapter in the glorious history of the club.

Mohammedan's promotion to ISL means that the league will have big three Kolkata clubs adding another feather to the cap of a city that lives and breathes football.