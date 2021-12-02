Mohammedan SC joining Indian Super League next season?

Mohammedan Sporting Club finally bagged their 12th Calcutta Premier League title, last month at Yuba Bharati Kriangan. After a long gap of 40 years, the Black Panthers finally claimed the CFL once again. Founded in 1891, the club has been one of the biggest names in Indian Football for over a century. The Kolkata giants possess one of the biggest and most passionate fanbases in India. The club holds many records and has a glorious past which the Black Panthers are proud of.

But in recent decades, due to various reasons, the club lost its place in Indian Football. They were demoted to the I-League second division. Finally last year after their partnership with Bunker Hill, the club started to regain their former glory once again. They made it to the I-League and were one of the favourites to lift the trophy. But the Black Panthers could only manage to get to 6th place.



With a rejuvenated hope and desire to win a piece of SIlver ware, the Black Panthers appointed Andrey Chernyshov as their new head coach. Under the Russian, Mohammedan has already got their hands in their first CFL trophy ending a 40 years-long drought. To celebrate this victory, the club arranged a gala event yesterday. From club officials and VIPs to Club members and general supporters, everyone was present at the big occasion.





To make this occasion more special, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was virtually present, extended her best wishes to the Black Panthers and announced that she will help Mohammedan to get into the ISL. "I congratulate everyone associated with the club. I want Mohammedan to take part in the ISL and take Bengal's football forward. And we all will do the needful for this," the Chief Minister expressed.



Earlier their new investors have frequently expressed their will to take part in ISL. With Chief Minister's statement, it seems like their chances have increased and the MDS supporters can get their hopes high.

Mohammedan Sporting Club will take part in the I-League later this season. With the squad they have assembled, they are one of the clear favourites to win the tournament. As per AFC's roadmap, the special league status of I-League is going to be revoked after this season, and it will be officially the second tier competition in the Indian Football pyramid. Winning I-League this year can lead the Black Panthers to the ISL. And if they fail to lift the I-League, they can get a corporate entry. But whatever happens, it seems like Mohammedan's entry in the India Super League is closer than ever.