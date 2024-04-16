Mohammed Ali Bemammer signs contract extension with NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC on Tuesday announced the contract extension of Mohammed Ali Bemammer until the end of the 2024-25 season. The influential midfielder has been an indispensable asset for the Highlanders. The Moroccan has played a pivotal role in the team's performances throughout the Indian Super League campaign.

Bemammer's impact on the pitch has been nothing short of remarkable, with his commanding presence in the midfield dictating the flow of play. He has featured in 21 games this season – missing one game due to suspension - and accumulated over 1800 minutes of playing time. His consistency and level of skill have made him an integral part of the squad.

The decision to secure Bemammer's services for an additional period underscores NorthEast United FC's commitment to building a strong and cohesive team for the future. With several clubs expressing interest in acquiring his signature, Bemammer's loyalty to the Highlanders and belief in the project have ultimately led to the extension of his contract.



Expressing his happiness at remaining with NorthEast United FC, Mohammed Ali Bemammer stated, "I am thrilled to continue my journey with NorthEast United FC. The club has shown tremendous faith in me, and I am fully committed to contributing to our upcoming season. I believe in the vision of the club and am excited about what the future holds."

Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali praised Bemammer's contribution, remarking, "Ali is one of the most important players in our group. He holds the team together on the pitch and he is our leader. His presence on the pitch has been instrumental in our approach, and he is not only a class player but also a fantastic individual to work with."

CEO Mandar Tamhane emphasized the significance of retaining Bemammer, stating, "His performances have been exemplary, and his extension demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a strong core for the upcoming season. With Bemammer on board, we are confident of achieving our objectives and continuing our upward trajectory."

As NorthEast United FC looks ahead to the future, the contract extension of Mohammed Ali Bemammer serves as a testament to the club's ambition and determination to succeed at the highest level.