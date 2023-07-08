Mizoram FA Executive Member Joseph calls for action against midfielder Jeakson Singh

Mizoram Football Association (MFA) executive member, Joseph, has written a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), demanding strict action against Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh for his display of a seven-coloured flag during the SAFF Championships final victory celebrations.

Joseph, in his letter, called for Jeakson Singh to be barred from national team duty and condemned the AIFF's failure to take action on the matter.

The incident occurred when Jeakson Singh proudly carried a flag with seven colours on his back during the medal ceremony following India's victory over Kuwait in the SAFF Championships final.

The flag, known as the Salai Taret Flag or the flag of Kangleipak, represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of Ancient Manipur. The midfielder later clarified that he intended to bring attention to the issues faced by his home state, Manipur.

However, Joseph, in his letter to the AIFF, highlighted that numerous tribes in northern states and around the world were deeply offended by Jeakson Singh's conduct.

The flag holds significance as a symbol of solidarity among the majority of Manipur's Meitei clans, and Joseph emphasized that the display of the flag during the medal ceremony was highly disrespectful to other communities.

🚨 | Mizoram FA executive member Joseph has written to AIFF demanding action against midfielder Jeakson Singh for bearing a 7 coloured flag of Meitei community, asks the federation to bar the player from NT duty and condemns failure to take action by AIFF. 👀 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ns8ZCDF3oX — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 7, 2023

"The cruelty of what the people did while operating under the same flag that Jeakson Singh demonstrated during the medal ceremony is beyond words. They even raised the flag atop the burned-out church of the tribal people. If his goal was to foster peace and harmony, he could have done it in a more respectable way that wouldn't have offended other communities", states Joseph in the letter.



The letter also drew attention to the ongoing ethnic violence in the region. Joseph mentioned the unfortunate incident where Thanglalsoun Gangte, a forward for the India U-17 team, had his home burned down, and his uncle killed.

Thanglalsoun and many others have been displaced and are seeking refuge in Mizoram. Joseph pointed out that, given these circumstances, Jeakson Singh's actions, belonging to the majority Meitei clan, cannot be seen as genuine and should not be believed.

In light of these concerns, Joseph called upon the AIFF to take action by barring Jeakson Singh from national team duty, asserting that sports should be a platform for fostering peace rather than hostility. He strongly criticized the AIFF's failure to address the matter, suggesting that their inaction not only encourages but also permits hostility within the sporting community.

The AIFF has yet to respond officially to Joseph's letter or make a statement regarding the incident. It remains to be seen how the federation will address the demands put forward by the Mizoram FA executive member and whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Jeakson Singh for his flag display.