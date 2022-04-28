Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dismisses rumours of his death

Various news reports earlier today had stated that football 'super agent' Mino Raiola had passed away at the age of 54 following a lung disease.

However, the man himself came on Twitter to give a sarcastic response to the rumours surrounding his death. He also mentioned that this was the second time that news reports had mentioned his death, with the earlier one being in January 2022.



Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

The 54-year-old has been one of the most high profile sports agents in the world over the past 2 decades. Raiola first began working as a waiter at his father's restaurant in Italy when he was young. Thereafter, he obtained his high school diploma and a degree in law. Despite playing football for a long time with a local Italian team, he began to get involved in the administrative side of football and established himself as a player representative gradually.His first major deal was with Arsenal star Denis Bergkamp in 1993. Over time, he has brokered numerous high profile deals across Europe and the world for several top footballers like Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mario Balotelli and multiple other superstars.



