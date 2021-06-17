ISL 2021-22 to begin on 19th November

As reported to you earlier by the Times of India, ISL is all set to start on November 19th, 2021, and will continue till March 20th, 2022. Like the previous season, this entire season will happen in Goa across three different venues.

The stadiums used for this year will be the same as last year, Fatorda Stadium, Bambolim Stadium, and the Tilak Maidan stadium. All the league and playoff matches will happen at that stadium, and the concept of home and away games will be there.

The Fatorda stadium will be the home stadium for previous season's winners Mumbai City FC, runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC, who finished third in the league.

The Bambolim stadiums will be the home venue for the teams who finished between 4th to 7th in the league, i.e., FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Bengaluru FC. The Tilak Maidan will act as the home stadium for the teams that finished at the tail end of the league, i.e., Chennaiyin FC, SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, and Odisha FC.





Tilak Maidan, Vasco. One of the venues for the ISL 2021-22 (Source: Jamshedpur FC/Twitter)

The ongoing pandemic has changed sports in more ways than one, and it looks like Indian football fans will again miss chanting for their teams from the stadiums.



Last season was a different kind of experience for the teams, and the teams put in tremendous effort towards the players' well-being. The new season will also rechallenge the teams on approaching the bio-bubble and making things smoother for the players.