India gears up for historic clash with Malaysia in Merdeka Cup semi-final

In the world of football, superstition often takes a back seat when the stakes are high. Friday the 13th, a date considered ominous in many cultures, is about to witness an electrifying clash as the Indian Football Team takes on Malaysia in the opening game of the Festival of Independence, locally known as the Pestabola Merdeka.

India's head coach, Igor Stimac, acknowledged the challenges ahead, saying, "We know about the good runs Malaysia has had in the past few months. They have a good coach and some wonderful homegrown players, who are very well supported by the naturalized players, so there is a lot of stability in the team at the moment."

Malaysia's impressive record of six wins, two draws, and just one defeat in nine international matches this year is not lost on Stimac. He admitted, "I believe it’s advantage Malaysia in the first game. Obviously, they are on their home turf and have had a good run here, but we are here to spring a few surprises against them."





The Indian team is no stranger to the Pestabola Merdeka, having participated 17 times. However, their eyes are also set on the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar next month. Stimac stressed the importance of not risking injuries before the upcoming qualifiers, saying, "Being in Pot 2 of the draw for the World Cup Qualifiers, we have a very good chance to make it to Round 3 for the first time, and that is very important to us."



Stimac commended the team's collective team spirit, which has earned them three consecutive trophies in recent months. "We have played some very competitive tournaments and proved that we are rising. We won three tournaments at home, and now it's time for us to improve our away record," he stated.

Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who has fond memories of playing football in Malaysia during his school days, is eager to play in the historic Merdeka Cup. He noted, "Malaysia was the first country that I ever went to play football during my days in the school nationals, so that memory will always be special for me."

Young centre-back Anwar Ali expressed confidence in the Indian team's abilities, stating, "It's going to be a good game against a very good side, who have shown that they are strong in front of their home supporters. But we also have confidence in our boys, and we will give it our best shot to win and progress to the final."

For India, this match holds a special place in history as they step onto the pitch at the 90,000-strong Bukit Jalil Stadium. The Merdeka Cup and Malaysia are not just ordinary opponents; they have significant meaning in the journey of the senior Indian men’s team, which played its first match 75 years ago.

India has participated in the Merdeka Cup 17 times since 1959, making it one of the most frequented international tournaments for the country. The Indian team has played against Malaysia 31 times at the international level, marking a long history of encounters.

The Merdeka Tournament has gained the nickname 'Mini Asia Cup' over the years and provides a unique opportunity for India to test itself ahead of the AFC Asian Cup. The tournament features Tajikistan, India, and host Malaysia in a knockout format.



AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran views the Merdeka Tournament as an opportunity for the Indian team to progress before the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup. He expressed optimism, saying, "The Merdeka Cup is coming, and that provides us a favourable opportunity to further progress as a team. We are really looking forward to our boys giving their best on the pitch."

As the 100-day countdown to the AFC Asian Cup begins, the Merdeka Cup promises a thrilling prelude to what lies ahead for Indian football. The October FIFA International Window will see India seek to make its mark in this historic tournament, creating a fresh page in the annals of Indian football.

The India vs Malaysia match will kick off at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time, and fans can watch it live on Eurosport and live streaming on the Indian Football Team's YouTube channel.