Football
Merderka Cup: India knocked out of semi-final- Highlights
Malaysia secured the victory with goals from Arif Aiman, Faisal Halim, Corbin Ong, and Dion Cools, while India's goals came courtesy of Mahesh Naorem and Sunil Chhetri.
India faced a setback against Malaysia in the opening game of the Festival of Independence, locally known as the Pestabola Merdeka. The final score saw Malaysia emerging victorious, securing their place in the finals.
The game kicked off with an early stunner from Malaysia as Dion Cools found the net with an acrobatic kick, capitalizing on a well-placed corner in the 7th minute. India swiftly responded, with Mahesh Naorem unleashing a powerful volley from outside the box in the 12th minute, bringing the score level.
However, in the 17th minute, Malaysia retook the lead as Nikhil Poojary conceded a foul inside the penalty box, resulting in Arif Aiman calmly converting the penalty. The first half concluded with Faisal Halim adding a third goal for Malaysia in the 41st minute.
The second half witnessed India's resurgence, as Sunil Chhetri beautifully connected with a pass from Lallianzuala Chhangte to reduce the gap, finding the back of the net in the 50th minute. Despite India's efforts, Corbin-Ong extended Malaysia's lead to four with a goal in the 61st minute, sealing a victory for the Malaysian team.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 13 Oct 2023 2:59 PM GMT
Full time!
It's full-time in this thrilling semi-final match between Malaysia and India.
Malaysia emerges victorious with a score of 4 to 2.
- 13 Oct 2023 2:56 PM GMT
88' India shifts momentum!
India is making a strong push in the closing stages, trying to find a goal, but they're struggling to break through Malaysia's defense. The clock is ticking, and time is running out for India.
- 13 Oct 2023 2:37 PM GMT
73' Almost!
What a ball across the face of goal from Mahesh to find Sahal, but his low shot from point-blank range is well-saved by Hazmi.
- 13 Oct 2023 2:25 PM GMT
60' GOAL!
Malaysia extends their lead with a goal! Corbin Ong scores, assisted by Faisal Halim. India faces a tougher challenge as Malaysia pulls further ahead.
India 2 - 4 Malaysia
- 13 Oct 2023 2:22 PM GMT
55' Drama!
A controversial moment as Chhangte's strike crosses the goal line, but the referee rules it didn't. A clear goal denied for India.
- 13 Oct 2023 2:16 PM GMT
50' GOAL!
India scores to reduce the gap! Sunil Chhetri finds the back of the net with a lovely setup from Mahesh and Chhangte. Chhetri's 93rd international goal brings India back into the game.
India 2 - 3 Malaysia
- 13 Oct 2023 2:08 PM GMT
Second Half!
The second half has kicked off! India will be looking for a comeback, while Malaysia aims to maintain their lead.
- 13 Oct 2023 1:51 PM GMT
Half time!
It's half-time in this semi-final match between Malaysia and India. Malaysia leads 3-1 at the break. Stay tuned for more action in the second half!