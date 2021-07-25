Football
Tokyo Olympics Men's Football: All about Day 2, the key clashes, where and when to watch
Today is second round of group matches at the men's football event at the Olympic, and a lot of amazing fixtures are lined up for you.
As we progress into the tournament, things get more intense, and teams go all out to confirm their place in the next round of the Olympics. The first day was a low-scoring day that did not set out the Olympics the way we expected it. The entire football fan verse will be hoping that today is different, as many matches will decide the tournament's fate for many countries.
Group A:
World Champions France takes on South Africa to kickstart their tournament and overturn the loss in the first game. South Africa will be also be hoping for the same after defeating to Mexico in the first round. This match will be one of the key matches that might send one of the countries back from Tokyo earlier than they hoped.
In the second match, hosts Japan take on Mexico, a clash between the two table toppers of the group, and the winner will almost seal their berth in the next round.
Group B
New Zealand take on Honduras, while Romania faces South Korea in this second round of Group B. New Zealand and Romania sit on top of the group with three points, while the other two teams are yet to open their count.
Honduras and South Korea both will be hoping to get three points in the bag to have a chance to make it to the next round.
Group C
One of the tournaments Argentina favorites take on Egypt, while the Socceroos take on Spain, in the second round of Group C matches.
Spain and Egypt played out a draw in their first match, while Australia surprised everyone by comfortably beating Argentina in the opener.
Group D
The Group of Death, i.e., Group D at the Olympics, is the most challenging group of the event. Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, and Saudi Arabia comprise of the group.
Brazil beat Argentina 4-2 in the opening match, while Ivory coast just pipped over Saudi Arabia, and both teams stand at three points. Germany takes on Saudi Arabia, and they would be confident about starting their tournament with a win. At the same time, Ivory Coast and Brazil will be hoping to continue their winning momentum and seal their spot in the quarter-finals.
What time do the matches kick-off? Sunday, 25th July
Egypt vs Argentina (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
New Zealand vs Honduras (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
France vs South Africa (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Brazil vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Australia vs Spain (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Japan vs Mexico (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Romania vs South Korea (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Saudi Arabia vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, Saitama StadiumWhere to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC