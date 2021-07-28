Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Day 3- Final Group Stage Matches Preview, Fixtures, and More

The last round of fixtures at the group stages is one of the most challenging days for football fans and players. A good day means you have qualified ahead in the tournament, and a bad would mean you are back home. Many teams reserved their place in the quarter-finals by getting the desired results in the first two matches, but it's either all or nothing for some.

The qualification for the quarter-finals at the Men's event at the Tokyo Olympics is straightforward compared to the women's event. In the Men's event, the top two teams of all the four groups make it to the quarter-finals.

There are some mouth-watering clashes today, that will determine the fate of many iconic football nations.





Group A

Mexico takes on South Africa in a must-win game for the Mexicans. The South Africans are out of the tournament, and even a victory here will act as a consolation for the team. For Mexico, it's a must-win game; they are tied on three points with world champions France, and while Japan is table toppers with six points.

France needs a big victory against Japan to ensure that they get all three points and improve their goal difference. Japan, on the other hand, only need a point to confirm their place as table toppers.





Group B

It is the most evenly matched group, as all the teams Romania, New Zealand, Honduras, and South Korea are on three points each. A victory for all four teams will confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Romania takes on New Zealand, while South Korea faces Honduras in the final game of Group B.





Group C

The stand-out match in this group is between table-toppers Spain, who are with four points, and third-placed Argentina with three points. The rivalry will decide the fate of both the countries, and it can happen that either of the two will be packing their bags by the end of the day.



The other group match is between Australia and Egypt. A win for Australia should send them through, but the qualification will depend on the match between Argentina and Spain because of the goal difference factor. Egypt also have the chance of qualifying, if they beat Australia and hope that Argentina loses to Spain. Many permutations and combinations can happen in the group, which makes it interesting to look forward to today.

Group D

Dani Alves led Brazil to take on Saudi Arabia in a bid to confirm their place in the quarter-finals, while Germany takes on the Ivory Coast in the last match of the group of death.

Brazil and Ivory Coast are on four points each, while Germany on three and the Arabians on zero. It's a must-win game for Germany, while a draw for both Brazil and Ivory Coast will confirm their qualification to the quarter-finals.







When do football matches at Tokyo Olympics kick off?

Saudi Arabia vs Brazil (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium



Romania vs New Zealand (Group B) - 2 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

South Korea vs Honduras (Group B) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium

Australia vs Egypt (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium

Spain vs Argentina (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

South Africa vs Mexico (Group A) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium

France vs South Africa (Group A) - 5 PM IST, Sapporo Dome





Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



