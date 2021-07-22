Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Day 1 - Full Summary

A nil-nil draw between Egpyt and Spain is what started the tournament in Tokyo. A shock result followed the draw; Mexico thrashed France 4-1, while Japan edged over South Africa with a Takefusa Kubo goal. Cotd'Ivore beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, but the biggest surprise result was when Australia shocked Argentina in the first match of Group C.

Romania and New Zealand ran out easy 1-0 winners against Honduras and South Korea respectively, while Brazil thrashed Germany 4-2 in the clash of the footballing giants. Day 1 at the Men's football event was like pandora's box, full of surprises, shockers and happiness.





Group A





Mexico shocked the World Champions France by four goals to one in the first match of Group A in the Tokyo Olympics. Goals from Vega, Cordova, Antuna, and Aguirre ripped apart France in the two halves. Andre Pierre Gignac's penalty in the 69th minute just proved to be a consolation.



The second group of the match was lit up by Real Madrid's teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo as he scored the only goal of the match in a hard-fought victory against South Africa.

Group B

Burnley's Chris Wood's controversial goal after a VAR review was enough for the All Blacks to start their campaign with a victory over Asian giants South Korea.

An Oliva's own goal gave Romania all the three points against Honduras in a closely knitted encounter. The own goal made all the difference in the game and gave Romania the perfect start at the Olympic Games.

The biggest upset came in Group C, when the Socceroos shocked Argentina, a result no fans would have expected before the start of the tournament. Goals from L. Wales and M. Tilio sent Australia with all the points in the bag against ten men Argentina, who were reduced to a man less after Ortega was sent off.

The other game was the opener between Spain and Egpyt which saw no goals and ended in a 0-0 statemate. The star-studded team of Spain could not break down the African giant's defense. It looked like Egypt had come with a game-plan and executed it to earn a point against La-Roja.

Brazil, who beat Germany in Rio at penalties to win their first-ever gold medal at the Olympics beat Germany comfortably today in Tokyo. A first-half hattrick from Richarlison sealed the deal early for Brazil. Germany tried to fight back with goals from Amiri and Ache, but the last-minute goal Paulinho sent them over. The match was arguably the match of the day, and it did not disappoint any of the viewers.

Manchester United star kid Amad Diallo cleanly assisted Frank Kessie for the winner against Saudi Arabia to give Ivory Coast all three points in their tournament opener. Ivory Coast took an early lead through an own goal, but Salem Al Dawsari equalized before halftime for the Arabians. Kessie perfectly finished from an assist from Diallo to head Ivory Coast home for the victory.





When are the next matches of the group stage?

Egypt vs Argentina (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

New Zealand vs Honduras (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

France vs South Africa (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Brazil vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium

Australia vs Spain (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

Japan vs Mexico (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Romania vs South Korea (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Saudi Arabia vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC