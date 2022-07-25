"People are missing out on the actual issues of Indian football," asserts Mehtab Hossain

Indian football is going through one of its worst ever administrative situations, raising the spectre of a FIFA ban. Veteran footballer Mehtab Hossain, however, said the real issues are still being left untouched even as sparks fly on all sides.

Last Tuesday, the commercial partners of Indian football's governing body appealed to the Supreme Court over some controversial provisions in the AIFF's draft constitution.

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the AIFF's marketing alliance that operates the Indian Super League (ISL), and many state associations filed intervention applications in SC on the draft constitution, with the main point of contention being which would be the country's top-tier league going forward - the ISL or the I-League.

In a clause related to the India's top-tier men's league, it is mentioned in the constitution that the league will be run by the AIFF with promotion and relegation in place. This provision was making a reference to the AIFF-run I-League as the nation's top division, which did not sit well enough with FSDL, as its device ISL was recognised as the top-tier league by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in October 2019.

With the FSDL and state entities objecting to more than 20 points in the AIFF's draft constitution, there is a good chance the deadlock may lead to a ban by FIFA.

Speaking on the tussle between the CoA and FSDL along with the State FAs, Mehtab Hossain said, "It is highly unappreciated how the organisations are not thinking about the players in the league and the jeopardy they are putting their careers in."

Hossain also reflected on how the constant trying of pitting one league against another is effecting the players' mindset.

He said, "All the footballers in India, most of them come from humble backgrounds with a mission in unison, to represent their country in the blue jersey. With the difference being made in the leagues, talented individuals from the lower-placed league will be deprived of opportunities." He further added that the national team will also be stripped of these talented players.

While Mehtab Hossain did not want to cast a voice on the administrative strategies of the organisations involved, he suggested that a tournament like Federation Cup be brought back, where teams from both leagues play.

He said, "What Indian football right now needs more importantly is a properly scheduled calendar, with local tournaments as well as a common league for both ISL and I-league. Only one league cannot provide national team with the talent it requires. Players from all the leagues should be given a fair chance to show their talent, even if they are released later, they deserve to get a chance."

"While a whole fiasco is being made about ISL and I-League, people are missing out on the actual issues and needs of Indian football. If there is a ban these players would suffer the most," he added.

With the AIFF involved in multiple controversies, football in India is looking at a seemingly bleak future.Also, FIFA's stance on the issues makes one wonder - Is India risking a ban from international tournaments?We explain it all. Watch:#IndianFootball | @bridge_football pic.twitter.com/unXR5s32Vo — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 19, 2022

But it is not just the tussle between the two leagues that is the present crisis in Indian football, there are several other objections raised against the AIFF's draft constitution.

Like the Article 20.2 of the constitution, which states that each member state shall be represented at General Body discussions by two representatives, one of whom has to be a distinguished player from that state. An 'eminent' player, according to the CoA, is a former footballer, male or female, who has been retired for at least two years and has represented India at the senior level in at least one game.

The state associations were however, unhappy with this provision, which gives each representative one vote, and see it as an infringement of the sports code.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the concerns and approve the final version of the constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday, July 28, the day of the next hearing on the matter.

But with time running out, if the AIFF does not resolve the internal conflicts and hold a re-election soon, the national body may face a FIFA ban, and the country may miss out on hosting the upcoming Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup.