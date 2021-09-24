Meghalaya sports minister announced Rs 1 crore for football clubs qualifying for ISL

Meghalaya's Sports Minister Bantmany football clubs from the state have not been able to sustain themselves over the years due to financial constraintsmany football clubs from the state have not been able to sustain themselves over the years due to financial constraints, the minister said the lack of government support has aggravated the problem.

"I am honoured to announce cash incentives to football clubs of the state to the tune of Rs 10 lakh for those qualifying for 2nd Division I-League, Rs 40 lakh for those qualifying for I-League and Rs 1 crore for those qualifying for Indian Super League," Lyngdoh said, addressing the football lovers, mentors and a selected group of sports officials.

Second Division iLeague - 10 lakhs

iLeague - 40 lakhs

Indian Super League 1 Cr

He also informed that a tender amounting to Rs 34 crore has been floated for the upgradation of the JN Sports,



Complex which will include replacing artificial with natural turf and upgradation of the overall facilities within the complex.

"An indoor multipurpose sports complex will also be constructed on the 5th ground costing about Rs 100 crore.

The complex will house facilities like swimming pool, basketball, tennis courts and many other indoor games facilities," he said.

Besides football, the government is also dedicated to support disciplines like boxing, archery, athletics etc., which will go a long way in developing the sportspersons of the state, he said.