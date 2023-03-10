Meghalaya football team felicitated after historic Santosh Trophy run

Meghalaya Football Team created history by clinching the Silver Medal and the Kamala Gupta Trophy in the recently concluded 76th National Football Championship Hero Santosh Trophy at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on 4th March.

The Meghalaya football team created history by qualifying for the final round of the prestigious Santosh Trophy for the first time ever, since it’s inception as a state.

CM Conrad Sangma extended his heartiest congratulations to Team Meghalaya for this historic feat.

Meghalaya lost 2-3 to Karnataka in a thrilling and pulsating final match held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. This was the best ever finish for the state team in the prestigious national tournament.



The semi-finals and final of the oldest national championship were played outside the sub-continent for the first time after MOU was signed between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Saudi Arabia Football Federation.



The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs organised a Road Show today for the brilliant Home Coming of Team Meghalaya with a flag-off ceremony from Mawlai Madan Heh at 2:30 pm.

Felicitation of football team



The Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya today felicitated Meghalaya Football Team for emerging runner-Up at the 76th National Football Championship for Hero Santosh Trophy 2022- 2023. pic.twitter.com/k3xbSH7DHs — DD News Meghalaya (@ddnewsshillong) March 10, 2023

It then proceeded through Jaiaw Jingthangbriew, Jaiaw St Joseph, Jaiaw Langsning, Jaiaw Pdeng, Mawkhar Main Road, Motphran, Police Bazar, AG’s Office, Additional Secretariat, Barik, Malki Point, Dhanketi, Don Bosco Square, Laitumkhrah Beat House with Flash mobs taking place in six locations and finally reaching Fire Brigade Ground at 5:00 pm for a befitting felicitation ceremony.



Nearly 50 bikers, cheerleaders, and emcees led the team through the roadshow, spreading good vibes and inviting the city to take pride for the noteworthy performances of the proud footballers.

The event included cheerful performances by the Strait Brothers and Gracel Ropmay. It also witnessed speeches of motivation and celebration from the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, Shri Shakliar Warjri, as well as by the President, MFA, Shri Larsing Ming.

The players were also felicitated with cash awards as per the Government’s cash awards scheme for sports achievers, and the Team presented a signed jersey along with a football to the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

While felicitating the jubilant Team, newly appointed Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shakliar Warjri said: “Going forward, I hope all the athletes of Meghalaya take heart from the success of the Meghalaya Football Team and know that success is never far from their reach. These players are role models that must give you the motivation to continue training hard and know that the Government will do all it can to support you towards reaching Excellence.

It is a key ambition of the Government of Meghalaya to make sure that we evolve as a sporting hub and nurture the abundant talent in the State. Be it at National or International level, our aspiration is to help promising athletes of Meghalaya reach their highest potential.”