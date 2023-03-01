Meghalaya defeats Punjab to reach first Santosh Trophy final

In an edition of firsts, Santosh Trophy 2023 witnessed Meghalaya reach their first final in the competition's history after they defeated Punjab in a 2-1 win at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

FULL-TIME! MEGHALAYA ARE IN THE FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME 🤩



They left it late, but they got over the line at the very end 🙌



PUN 1️⃣-2⃣ MEG



📺 @FanCode & @ddsportschannel #PUNMEG ⚔️ #HeroSantoshTrophy 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/sdUttV2HzE — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 1, 2023

Later in the day, either of Services or Karnataka will join the first-timers Meghalaya in the final scheduled to take place on Saturday, 4th March.



The semi-final started slow as both sides were getting used to the pitch and the environment. It was Punjab who acclimatised quicker and were the first to break the deadlock through a Parmjit Singh strike in the 16th minute.

Meghalaya's goalie Rajat Paul had punched the corner ball away, but an incoming Parmjit struck the ball just right as it whizzed past a sea of legs unchecked to shake the net.

After 20 minutes or so, Meghalaya equalised via Figo Syndai's tap-in. The ball was put inside the box through a freekick which had initially missed the players. Fortunately, it landed in front of Figo who just had to guide it in.

The second half saw both sides taking turns in attacking the other's box but to no effect. It wasn't until the very final moments of the game that Meghalaya had a chance and capitalised on it.

In the 90th minute, Donlad Deingdoh squared the ball to Sheen Stevenson who struck the ball sweetly to curl it inside the net past an outstretched Shamsher Singh to take his state to Santosh Trophy's final.