Meet India's 21-member squad for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 is set to commence from 11th October in Bhubaneshwar, India as the host country takes on United States of America in the tournament opener at 8 pm IST.

After the men's U-17 World Cup was hosted by India, it is time for the young girls to get a much-needed platform to showcase their talent. But before they go on the Kalinga stadium to take on a far more experienced side, let us get to know all the 21 members of the Indian squad a little bit more!

Melody Chanu



Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 16 (DOB: 2nd March, 2006)

Place of Birth: Ingourok, Manipur

Hailing from a family of five, Melody fell in love with the sport after playing it with her friends. It was in 2018 that the goalie started her professional career with the Young Welfare club in Manipur. Her favourite players include former Nigerian goalkeeper Precious Dede, and Indians Okram Chanu and Bala Devi.

When she's not found sleeping or singing, Melody will probably be with her best friend from the team, Mona. More importantly, discipline and time management are her biggest takeaways from being a part of the U-17 team.

Anjali Munda

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 17 (DOB: 10th June, 2005)

Place of Birth: Jharkhand

With a housewife mother and a father who tills the land as a farmer, Anjali started kicking the football in her village. Growing up, she watched Indian women's team goalie Aditi Chauhan who also happens to be her favourite. Being a part of this groups has taught Munda how to socialise and respect those elder to her.

Moirangthem Monalisha Devi

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 16 (DOB: 3rd July, 2006)

Place of Birth: Manipur

A fan of former American goalkeeper Hope Solo, Monalisha grew up watching the sport. She had the fortune of having a ground beside her house where she would play and train. Alongside Melody, one of her closest companions from the team and fellow goalie, she has surely gained a lot of experience from being a part of the U-17 camp.

Shubhangi Singh

Position: Defender

Age: 16 (DOB: 11th June, 2006)

Place of Birth: Uttar Pradesh

It was playing with her brother that Shubhangi got into football. While she was born in UP, the defender has played for the Bhuj Kutch academy in Gujarat. Singh looks up to Manisha Kalyan and Bala Devi and has learnt an immense amount of professionalism during her time with the team.

Kajal

Position: Defender

Age: 17 (DOB: 12th January, 2005)

Place of Birth: Haryana

Having played for Hops football club, a team based in Delhi, it was with her elder sister that Kajal started playing football. Being one of three daughters, she looks up Ashalata Devi and munches on some finger chips when hunger comes calling.

Varshika

Position: Defender

Age: 16 (DOB: 22nd September, 2006)

Place of Birth: Alakhpura, Haryana

Similar to Kajal, Varshika too has played for Delhi's Hops club. Having women's national team footballer Sanju Yadav as her favourite, the defender has learned the meaning of unity while being with this bunch.

Naketa

Position: Defender

Age: 17 (DOB: 9th September, 2005)

Place of Birth: Sadalpur, Haryana

Coming from a family of nine people, Naketa started watching her brother play the sport, who also used to be a player. The central defender has played for Vinod football club in Haryana and her hobbies include, no guesses here, playing football! She fangirls over Alex Morgan as well as Bala Devi.

Hemam Shilky Devi

Position: Defender

Age: 16 (DOB: 23rd November, 2005)

Place of Birth: Moirang, Manipur

From the age of 10, Shilky started playing football. She mentions the influence of her father and brother, the former being a lover of the sport, while the latter being a player himself. Like this, she had joined her hometown academy, Amofa Academy. Recently, she played for a club in Manipur called Youth Welfare club.

Purnima Kumari

Position: Defender

Age: 17 (DOB: 10th February, 2005)

Place of Birth: Jharkhand

After starting her tryst with football while playing with her brothers, Purnima went on to represent the state of Jharkhand in the nationals. Despite being a defender, she likes Messi but balances it out by also adoring Ashalata Devi.

Astam Oraon

Position: Defender

Age: 17 (DOB: 5th February, 2005)

Place of Birth: Jharkhand

Astam has been given the responsibility of leading the team at the World Cup. The captain started playing in her village and it is evident that she has learnt bonding from the U-17 camp as according to her, everyone is her best friend!

Kajol D'souza

Position: Midfielder

Age: 16 (DOB: 28th April, 2006)

Place of Birth: Pune, Maharashtra

A pianist in her free time, Kajol, like many in the team, watched her brother and his friends play football, which piqued her interest. The midfielder is one of the most experienced in the team as she has played for Parikrma FC in the Karnataka Women's League, played for Maharashtra in the school games Nationals, as well as played for Pune in the WIFA sub-junior districts.

Shailja

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17 (DOB: 29th August, 2005)

Place of Birth: Alakhpura, Haryana

The midfielder has played for Hindustan club in Haryana and hails from the same hometown as teammate and best friend Varshika.

Nitu Linda

Position: Midfielder

Age: 16 (DOB: 5th April, 2006)

Place of Birth: Jharkhand

When she was younger, Nitu was a lover of sports and games in general. She decided to follow football which clearly stuck. Fond of some dal karela, Nitu has played for her state looks up to Bala Devi.

Lisham Babina Devi

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005)

Place of Birth: Thoubal, Manipur

Lisham started kicking about in her home's courtyard and the local field with her cousin and brother. She too has played for the Youth Welfare club which is located in Langthabal, Manipur. Neymar being the midfielder's favourite player, we might just be in for some tricks and skills on the field from her.

Loktongbam Shelia Devi

Position: Midfielder

Age: 16 (DOB: 16th August, 2006)

Place of Birth: Manipur

Coming from a massive family of 11 members, Shelia's introduction to football was with her brothers at home. She played for ICSA, a football club in the town of Irengbam in Manipur. Dutch footballer Danielle van de Donk is one of her favourites.

Lavanya Upadhyay

Position: Forward

Age: 16 (DOB: 25th May, 2006)

Place of Birth: Delhi

Lavanya initially started playing football in her colony and then at her school Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram. Professionally, she plied her trade with Delhi Student FC for two years and then shifted to Signature FC last year. A Sushi aficionado, the forward has imbibed the important principles of commitment and hard work while being in the camp.

Anita Kumari

Position: Forward

Age: 17 (DOB: 9th August, 2005)

Place of Birth: Jharkhand

Like the true goal-scorer she is, her idols include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sunil Chhetri. Anita has played for her state and sings when she's not rustling the net with her goals.

Sudha Ankita Tirkey

Position: Forward

Age: 17 (DOB: 8th October, 2005)

Place of Birth: Jharkhand

"Boys ko dekh ke," (By watching boys) was Sudha's answer when she was asked how she got into football. She has played for St. Patrick's school in Gumla, Jharkhand.

Neha

Position: Forward

Age: 16 (DOB: 19th May, 2006)

Place of Birth: Haryana

Who doesn't like banana chips, right? Neha is no different in this regard. When she's not eating the fine-sliced fried food item, she using the experience gained from playing at the Hops club in Haryana on the pitch.

Laishram Rejiya Devi

Position: Forward

Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005)

Place of Birth: Kakwa Huidrom Leikai, Manipur

Laishram would play with her brother and his friends but at that time, her parents were not accommodating of her passion. However, later she was able to convince them and since then, the forward's parents have been pillars of support. She too has played for the Youth Welfare club.

Serto Lynda Kom

Position: Forward

Age: 17 (DOB: 28th February, 2005)

Place of Birth: Manipur

Lynda too started playing with boys when she was younger. Having played for the Youth Welfare club as well, the forward likes to listen to some music when she's not playing football.