ISL: Champions Mumbai City FC set to sign Apuia from Northeast United

Mumbai City FC are set to sign Lalengmawia Apuia from Northeast United FC on a long-term deal. The midfielder was an integral part of the Northeast United FC squad that finished third in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season. The news was reported by IFTWC.

After having an incredible season with the Highlanders, there were a lot of transfer rumors linking him to many ISL clubs. The speculation has ended, and Apuia is set to join the current champions Mumbai City FC in the comings weeks. Reportedly, Mumbai City were in a long battle with ATK-Mohun Bagan to get the signature of the young midfielder, and he chose the blue of Mumbai over the Green and Maroons of Kolkata and will play for the Islander in the upcoming ISL and AFC Champions League.

Northeast United had an incredible ISL last season, as they finished at third place, and lost out to eventual runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan in the playoffs. The Khalid Jamil-led team surprised everyone with their performances and had a season to remember. Apuia was an important player of that team and personally had a great season with the NEUFC. He played NEUFC's all 22 games last season and scored arguably the goal of the season last year. He was awarded the Hero ISL emerging player of the year for his performances last season and became the first Northeast United player to win this award. He was also named as FPAI Young Player of the Year for the season 2020-21.

Apuia started his playing career with Indian Arrows in 2017 and was signed by Northeast United in 2019. On 30 November 2020 in a match against FC Goa, Apuia captained the team for the first time in a 1–1 away draw at the Fatorda Stadium. This achievement made him the youngest captain in the history of the Indian Super League at 20 years and 44 days.

A lot of key players have left Mumbai City FC after their title-winning season, and Sergio Lobera and co are finding the replacements for them ahead of the upcoming season. Apuia will be a great addition to the midfield, and it will be exciting to see how Sergio Lobera shapes him as a player.