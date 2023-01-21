ISL: Marko Leskovic out with muscle strain, confirms Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic confirmed that the team's defender Marko Leskovic is out of their clash against FC Goa on Sunday with a muscle strain.

Leskovic had missed the Blasters' previous match against Mumbai City FC.

"He (Leskovic) has this small strain in his calf muscle. There is no rupture but there is a chance of risk. We decided to give him some extra days to recover," Vukomanovic told reporters.

There has been huge disagreement on social media with the idea of playing reserve squad in the Super Cup. The coach said that they are yet to make a final decision.

"We have not received any information on the fixtures, when or where it will be held so we will decide later. Many national team players will not want to take injury risk, many teams will release foreign players, teams will want to test young players for next season. We will decide later," he said.

Ivan Vukomanovic believes that FC Goa used to play the best football few years ago,

"I think FC Goa was one of the best teams couple of years ago playing the best way of football with possession and quality players who made the difference. Now we are both in top six are fighting for that spot. I think, we will have a good game where both the teams are playing for a win," he said.

FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants the fans to be respectful towards the traveling fans of Kerala.

"I hope all the fans will support us tomorrow and I hope that they show respect to the Kerala fans. Football is to enjoy not to fight," Pena said.



FC Goa have a good track record against Kerala Blasters but Pena does not believe in focusing on such things.

"I do not delve too much into that. I remember the first match we played against them this season, Kerala were coming off with consecutive defeats. After beating us they started a winning streak and are comfortably placed now. Tomorrow will be tough for both of us," he said.

While a win can help FC Goa leapfrog ATK Mohun Bagan to enter top four in the standings, Kerala Blasters will be looking to cement their third place.



