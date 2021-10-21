Manchester United owners reportedly interested in buying an IPL team next year

The next edition of the Indian Premier League is set to have an expansion, there will be two new teams that will be added to the current list of eight teams, and the 2022 season will see the cricketing festival become bigger and more intense.

The Board of Cricket Control of India (the BCCI) has already announced with Invitation To Tender (ITT) floated by the BCCI through a private equity company.to accept bids for two new teams in the upcoming season. The invitation for two new teams has drawn interest from conglomerates and businessmen all around the world, and according to a report by TOI, the Manchester United owners, the Glazers family are interested in getting ownership of one of the teams.

The America-based Businessmen who own First Allied Corporation, an American real-estate holding company also own two iconic sports teams in Premier League giants Manchester United, and the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazer are aiming to expand their reach in sports, and are eying a team in the Indian Premier League. They have reportedly picked up an ITT for an IPL team.

No official confirmation on this has been issued by the BCCI or the Glazer family, but they are one of the many groups who are eying and IPL team from the next year.



Reportedly there are around 17 to 18 parties that have submitted Tender for the new IPL teams that will be a part of the tournament in 2022, here are the list of names (not officially confirmed by any of the parties):





Sanjeev Kumar - RPSG.

Glazer Family - Manchester United Owners.

Adani Group.

Naveen Jindal - Jindal Power & Steel.

Torrent Pharma.

Ronnie Screwvala.

Aurobindo Pharma.

Kotak Group.

CVC Partners.

Singapore Based PE Firm.

Hindustan Times Media.

Broadcast & Sports Consulting Agencies ITW, Group M.



It will be interesting to see the IPL expand once again, and become bigger and better. The two new teams will add a breath of fresh air to the popular league.