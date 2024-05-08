Manisha Kalyan wins PASP Cyprus Best11 award

Indian women's national team player Manisha Kalyan won the Best11 award, an accolade conferred by Cyprus' Pancyprian Football Association (PASP), on Tuesday.

The award basically honours the team of the season in the Cypriot First Division, where Manisha Kalyan plays for Apollon Ladies. The 22-year-old signed for the club in 2022 and was also included in the 2022-23 team of the season.

This accolade is in addition to her long list of achievements, winning the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year, and the 2022–23 AIFF Women's Player of the Year.

Indian women's team and Apollon FC forward Manisha Kalyan with the Best11 award by Pancyprian Football Assosiation

She is also the first Indian footballer to feature in the coveted UEFA Women's Champions League.



After receiving the award, the versatile midfielder, also deployed as a left back, left winger and striker, said: "Thanks to PASP for giving me this award and thanks to all the players who voted for me, thank you to my teammates and everyone who supported for me."

Having played 36 games for the Cyprian side so far, Manisha scored 14 goals and won the Cyprian First Division (Women's) for the second time in two seasons, thus making her the first Indian woman to win a European championship.