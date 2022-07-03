Manisha Kalyan signs with Apollo Ladies; set to become first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League

After much speculation around Manisha Kalyan's move abroad, her former club Gokulam Kerala FC announced today that their star midfielder has signed a two-year deal with Cyprus First Division champions, Apollon Ladies.

Thank you, Manisha!



After 3️⃣ illustrious years as a Malabarian and winning two IWL titles with us, Manisha has signed a two-year deal with Cypriot Champion Club Apollon Ladies 🔥

She is all set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/yLOuEiIsok — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) July 3, 2022

Kalyan spent three successful years with the Kerala-based outfit, winning two Indian Women's League titles with them. Last season, she was in immaculate form after contributing 14 goals in 11 appearances for the club, which earned her the Player of the Tournament award.



Many India women footballers before her have gone abroad to live the ultimate dream, some names including Bala Devi, Aditi Chauhan, and the quite recent Dangmei Grace. However, Kalyan is on the path to write a fresh page in history as she could become the first Indian - man or woman, to play in the UEFA Champions League if she takes the field for Apollon Ladies in UEFA Women's Champions League later this season. The Cyprus-based outfit is a quite successful one after winning their division with an unbeaten run throughout the 2021-22 season, with 15 wins and a single draw. For Indian football fans, it will be an exciting moment to see the youngster rub shoulders with Europe's best and represent India at the highest level.



