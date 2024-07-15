Football
Manisha Kalyan joins Greek League Champions FC PAOK Thessaloniki
Manisha Kalyan has signed with Greek league champions FC PAOK Thessaloniki after two successful seasons with Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus.
Indian national team forward Manisha Kalyan has signed with Greek league winners FC PAOK Thessaloniki, departing from Apollon Ladies FC after two successful seasons in the Cyprus league.
Kalyan, celebrated for her speed and versatility on the field, has established herself as one of India’s top football talents.
The 21-year-old made history last year by becoming the first Indian to score in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, netting a goal against Georgia's WFC Samegrelo while playing for Apollon Ladies FC.
During her tenure with Apollon Ladies, Kalyan scored 14 goals in 34 appearances and earned a spot in the PASP Cyprus Best11.
Her move to PAOK Thessaloniki, the 19-time Greek league champions, marks a significant step in her promising career.