Manisha Kalyan becomes the first Indian Footballer to score in UEFA Champions League

Manisha Kalyan, the 21-year-old Indian NT forward, made history by becoming the first Indian to score in the UEFA Women's Champions League during a match against WFC Samegrelo.

Originally from Muggowal, located in the district of Horshiarpur, Punjab, Manisha's journey to this remarkable achievement was marked by hard work and a strong love for the sport. Her exceptional talent on the field earned her a spot on the India women's national team roster and led to a significant signing with Apollon in 2022, a prominent club competing in the Cypriot First Division. This two-year deal signified a major step forward in her promising career.

In the 2020–21 season, she was named the AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year. In 2022–23, she was recognized as the AIFF Women's Player of the Year, showing her rapid progress.



However, it was Manisha Kalyan's journey to the UEFA Women's Champions League that truly marked a historic leap forward. As the very first Indian footballer to grace this prestigious international stage, she transcended boundaries and became an emblem of empowerment for women's soccer in India. Her mere presence on the grand European stage was a significant milestone for India.

On September 6th, 2023, during the match against Ljuboten, Manisha added another glorious chapter to her story by becoming the first Indian player to not only assist but provide three assists in a single UEFA Women's Champions League match.

