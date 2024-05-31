Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Manipur flash floods: Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal submerged
The states of Manipur and Assam have been ravaged by the flash floods that has affected thousands of people.
The Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal has become submerged due to flash floods induced by Cyclone Remal, which has been ravaging several northeastern states, particularly Assam and Manipur.
The Khuman Lumpak Stadium is a multipurpose venue, primarily used for athletics and football. With a capacity of just over 35,000 people, it hosts most of the Manipur State League matches.
Constructed in 1999, the stadium is part of the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.
Heavy rainfall since Tuesday has caused severe flash floods across the Imphal Valley, owing to the rising and subsequent inundation of the Imphal River.
