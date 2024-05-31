Manipur flash floods: Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal submerged

The Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal has become submerged due to flash floods induced by Cyclone Remal, which has been ravaging several northeastern states, particularly Assam and Manipur.

The Khuman Lumpak Stadium is a multipurpose venue, primarily used for athletics and football. With a capacity of just over 35,000 people, it hosts most of the Manipur State League matches.

Constructed in 1999, the stadium is part of the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

📸 | The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal seen submerged due to the flash floods in Manipur, our thoughts and prayers are with the locals 🙏💙🏟️ #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/At7LKqKKqi — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) May 30, 2024

Heavy rainfall since Tuesday has caused severe flash floods across the Imphal Valley, owing to the rising and subsequent inundation of the Imphal River.