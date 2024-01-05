Manipur FA demands Rs 4 lakh each from teams to participate in State League

In an outrageous move, the Manipur Football Association demanded Rs 4 lakh each from teams to participate in the 16th Manipur State League scheduled in the first week of February at the Artifical Turf Ground, Lamlong Thongkhong.

Seven district associations - Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel, Moirang, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal - have been asked to recommend a team each by January 10 to bid for participation rights. Manipur FA has 14 district associations.

Worngachan Shatsang, a Grassroots Football enthusiast, revealed the details of the notification issued by Manipur FA on January 3 in an X post.

The state association's decision to organise a franchise-style league sparked outrage as teams without money will be left out of the tournaments.



As a result, several players who consider the tournament a platform for showcasing their talents in a bid to impress the scouts from across India and land a lucrative deal will be denied a valuable chance.

The state FA has not yet announced the full schedule of the tournament. But this shocking decision is likely to have a serious repercussion on Manipur's grassroots football, which is one of the biggest sources of talent in Indian football.