Manchester City announce new partnership with Jio

English Premier League club Manchester City have announced a new partnership with Jio Platforms Ltd. According to press release from the club on Thursday, the digital services brand has become the club's official mobile communications network partner in India.

As part of the partnership, Man City's OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City Women's team and Elite Development Squad fixtures, matchday content and City Studios documentaries.

Fans will also be part of other 'exclusive giveaways and in-market activities' on Jio's digital platforms, comprising JioTV, MyJio, Jio STB, JioEngage and other applications and platforms, said the release.

This is interesting. Khaldoon Al Mubarak is the CEO of Mubadala Investment company & Manchester City chairmanMubadala Investment company invested $1.2B USD into Jio platforms. Manchester City just announced partnership with Jio. https://t.co/flykdfVkX0 — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 5, 2023

Akash Ambani of Reliance Jio said: "We are excited to announce Jio's exclusive partnership with Manchester City in India through which we will present City fans with experiences through a multitude of digitally powered immersive initiatives. We believe both brands share similar values of bringing transformational impact to their communities and through this partnership, we endeavour to bring the best of football to the sports communities and Man City fans in India."