Male footballers speak out on rising 'sexual misconduct' in Indian women's football

Indian footballer Suresh Wangjam became the first senior male footballer to speak about the ongoing sexual misconduct saga in the U17 setup of Indian football where assistant coach Alex Ambrose was sacked by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Suresh stressed the fact that such incidents will lead to parents not letting their children take up football as we don't have any system for safety.

The incident of sexual misconduct surrounding the Girls U17 team is very disturbing.I hope that a thorough investigation is carried out and the guilty are punished harshly. Women's football has been on the rise, and we have to do everything to encourage it. — Suresh Wangjam (@SureshWangjam) July 5, 2022

The touring U-17 Indian team which is playing Europe was rocked by a shocking incident when Assistant coach Alex Ambrose was called back from the tour on the charge of misconduct and later sacked.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu later joined and tweeted about the same issue saying, "It is our responsibility to make sure that we protect everyone with the sport we love so much."

I've always tried to do my bit to advocate the push for women's football in the country. But the alleged incident/s from the past week is are a reminder that I, and all of us, need to do more. Sexual misdemeanours should have no place in society, let alone football. — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) July 5, 2022

Suresh and Gurpreet remain the only two to express their opinion on this sensitive use.

The sexual misconduct charges are a concerning issue growing in the Indian sporting ecosystem and hopefully, there is a stop to this.