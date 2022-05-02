FIFA+ releases Maitanam, a sports documentary on the love for football in Kerala

FIFA has collaborated with Reliance backed RISE Worldwide to produce a sports documentary on football in Kerala. The entire documentary is 40 mins long and showcases 6 different stories taken from across the state. The emphasise of this initiative is to showcase the love for football in 'God own country' and it is available for viewing on FIFA+, the official FIFA streaming platform.

🎬MAITANAM, the Malayalam word that literally means 'ground' or, by extension, stadium, is a loving ode to Kerala's passion for football - A FIFA+ Original



A collaboration between FIFA and RISE Worldwide



📺 https://t.co/a9St1QsfiA#RISE #IndianFootball #KeralaFootball pic.twitter.com/rT86QLoExS — Football Monk (@MonkFootball) May 2, 2022

'Maitanam' in Malayalam translates into 'ground/stadium' and is the common term associated with a football ground or stadium. The stories involve several different angles such as upcoming girls teams, a commentator with years of experience and football playing priests.

James Rego who heads the production and content at RISE stated, "We thank FIFA for extending this opportunity to showcase the passion for football in parts of India. We are humbled and privileged to bring to the world the extraordinary sway of football across the local grounds and lanes in Kerala in our documentary. We take great pleasure in partnering with them and look forward to showcasing our production expertise as we connect with billions of football fans across the world."

This documentary launch is being done just months after FIFA announced the launch of its own streaming platform called FIFA+.FIFA+ is the official video streaming service that is dedicated to bringing a range of different football stories, match highlights and streaming of live matches from around the world.