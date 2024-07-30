Durand Cup 2024: Luka Majcen double help Punjab FC dominate CISF Protectors

A couple of strikes from Indian Super League (ISL) side Punjab FC’s star Slovenian striker Luka Majcen, and a late penalty from Vinit Rai, was enough for the Shers to put it across the CISF Protectors, in Group C’s opening game of the on-going 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup, played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Punjab were dominant throughout and never looked like conceding, however they were also wasteful, which their new Greek coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, will look to improve upon as the tournament progresses.

All 43 matches of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten2 HD) as well as livestreamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

CISF coach Ajit Kumar packed his team with midfielders, while Panagiotis left Majcen as the lone striker ahead, supported by a five-man midfield and an organized four-man defence ably led by Melroy Assisi and Suresh Meitei.

The Shers had as many as four good attempts at goal in the first 20-minutes including the first of the game for Majcen as early as in the 7th minute, but his header from close brought about the first of many good saves from CISF keeper Rajkumar Mahato.



Majcen finally broke through in the 30th minute, latching on to a ball from Nikhil Prabhu, who also had a brilliant game, and driving through a wide gap in the centre of the CISF defence to power a left-footer past Mahato into the left-bottom corner. That would remain the only goal of the first-half.

Leon Augustine got the first good chance for Punjab in the second, getting away inside the box just after restart, but a power-packed shot at goal, made Mahato bring about another good save to deny him.

Majcen’s second goal of the game came just ahead of the hour mark and Nikhil Prabhu was involved again as his chip found Filip Mrzljak’s run on the right wing. The Croatian midfielder delivered a low cross and Majcen’s first time strike did make Mahato get a hand on it, but he was unable to keep it out.

Then in the 75th minute, Punjab substitute Ranjeet Pandre was brought down inside the box by Mahato and Vinit Rai wrong-footed the keeper confidently to make it 3-0 and three points safely in the bag for Punjab.