Like Liverpool's Alisson, Indian goalkeeper Subrata Pal too had scored a goal for his team

The entire footballing world is currently in awe of Liverpool FC's goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who scored a fantastic goal last-minute winner in the club's 2-1 victory against West Brom yesterday.



With a draw, which would have hampered Liverpool's chances of finishing in the top four, looking inevitable – Alisson Becker scored a header from a corner 5 minutes into the stoppage time to keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes for the next season alive.

While the world basks in the glory of Alisson, did you know that the Indian goalkeeper Subrata Pal, too, had scored a goal in I-League?

This was back in the 2009-2010 season. Subrata Pal was 23 years old then and had just started making waves in the Indian football. Moreover he was playing for a team which was playing its debut I-League season, Pune FC.

In a match against the Churchill brothers, a young Subrata first made some very good saves before converting a penalty as FC Pune won the match 4-1. This goal from Subrata was the first-ever goal scored by a goalkeeper in the I-League.

Apart from this goal, Subrata Pal made some very crucial saves throughout the season as Pune FC finished at third position in the table in their debut I-League campaign.