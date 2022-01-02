Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19
Lionel Messi is among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive, the French club announced.
Lionel Messi has tested positive for coronavirus, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday.
Messi is among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive ahead of the team's French Cup game on Monday night, a media release by the French club said.
PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.
The players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols, said PSG.
