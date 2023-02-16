LaLiga to inaugurate football tournament in Maharashtra

LaLiga Football Schools (LLFS) has announced the first-ever ‘West India Cup’ in Mumbai. The internal competition will bring together players from surrounding LLFS centers in the region, with an aim to celebrate LaLiga principles and values; fostering a deeper community connect through football.

The one-day event will be played in three different age categories, namely Grassroots, Juniors & Seniors.



Delivering impact at a grassroots level alongside India On Track (IOT), The inaugural edition of West India Cup will be contested by LLFS centers from Andheri, CNS Kandivali, SHS Kalyan, CNS Pune, RTBVP School Pune, Bandra, Thane & Turf Up Pune.

The centers from Bandra, Thane & Turf Up Pune will participate under the colors of Deportivo Alaves, Cádiz CF & Sevilla FC respectively; LaLiga affiliated clubs & program administrators for each of the aforementioned LLFS Centers.

The LaLiga Football Schools Project was initiated in 2018 and since then has impacted 10,000+ students in the country. The program, which is developed and administered by UEFA pro-licensed coaches from Spain, provides access to global football methodology and technical training to students aged between 9 to 15 years all over India.

Furthermore, the program is also designed to leave a deeper impact on the grassroots level through training of Indian football coaches and administrators of the program.

Speaking about the inaugural edition of the ‘West India Cup’, Miguel Casal, Technical Director, LaLiga Football Schools India, said, "We are excited to host the first-ever West India Cup, and we look forward to bringing together the LLFS community in Maharashtra.

In line with the values & principles of LaLiga, the tournament is another step towards developing grassroots football in India through community engagement. In the future, we will look to branch out to other regions and replicate the tournament across other centers in India by leveraging LaLiga’s connect & ethos.”

Vivek Sethia - Founder & CEO, India On Track, added, "The technical foundation being built through the LLFS project in India, is ensuring the country’s progress in football is built in a steady manner through world class training programs.

The West India Cup is a celebration and a bringing together of the LLFS’ impact in Maharashtra. The inaugural cup taking place in Thane, will serve as an avenue to further grow our roots in the community, while giving players an active opportunity to compete & further progress in their development cycles.”