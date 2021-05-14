LaLiga scores high on Indian viewership

As the 2020-21 season of LaLiga nears its end, the league has managed a new high in terms of its viewership numbers in the Indian subcontinent.



With a total of four teams still in contention to win the league title, the two key clashes of game week 35 registered a cumulative viewership of 4.7million on LaLiga's Facebook live in India. While the game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid which kicked off at 7:45pm IST on Saturday recorded a viewership of whopping 3.5million, the game between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC 12:30am IST on Sunday witnessed a total of 1.2million viewers.

This rise in viewership in India comes as a big boost for the LaLiga, which despite the presence of clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid are used to playing catch-up with the Premier League in terms of numbers in one of the most densely populated zones in the world.

The current status of LaLiga's title race, with four top teams – Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla FC, in contention to win the title has made the league more appealing to the fans. Besides, the kick-off time of both the matches being at a favourable Indian time also played its part in the record viewership. Notably, Sevilla FC recently entered into a long-term collaboration with 2nd Division I-League side FC Bengaluru United which has undoubtedly increased their stock amongst Indian football fans.

"We always knew that India is a sport loving nation with a strong reverence to key clashes and the recent viewership numbers are a testimony to the fact. The current standing of the points table makes it even more interesting for passionate football fans to tune-in to watch their favourite teams battle it out to clinch the title. We have also witnessed a strong and steady growth in viewership over the past couple of seasons, which makes LaLiga's outing in the Indian subcontinent encouraging and worthwhile," said the managing director of LaLiga, Jose Antonio Cachaza.