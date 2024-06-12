LALIGA Academy Schools India concludes flagship National Championships event

Mumbai: LALIGA Academy Schools (LLAS) India concluded its inaugural edition of the LLAS National Championship at the Corvuss American Academy, in Maharashtra.

Fostering competition and unity through football, the two-day event took place from the 8th & 9th of June, and witnessed the bringing together of teams, and players from LLAS city championships across the country.

A partnership with India On Track (IOT), the hallmark event showcased the diversity and range of talent emerging from India, and the role LALIGA pursues to play as a platform for development in the country.

Nurturing the next generation of football talent in the country, the championships unfolded in the Under 13 and Under 16 age groups; With more than 100 participants from Maharashtra, Pune, Karnataka, Delhi NCR & Odisha in participation.



Additionally, operating as a tool to build mutual respect, and camaraderie for all through the beautiful game, the residential format of the tournament also facilitated an understanding of the spirit of the game and principles of LALIGA.

At the event, Mr. Saul Vazquez Chas, Senior Specialist in Sports Project Development, LALIGA, said, "The culmination of hard work, dedication, and sheer talent, is a joy to witness. This tournament not only showcases the power of young footballers but also exemplifies LLAS's dedication to holistic player development. I'm excited to share my insights with these promising athletes and witness firsthand the future stars of Indian football."

Mr. Gaurav Modwel, Chairman, India On Track, added, "I'm thrilled to witness the inauguration of the LLAS National Championship. This event represents our commitment to nurturing grassroots talent and propelling young footballers towards greatness. I look forward to seeing this passion grow, and I am confident in our platform for creating young athletes to compete on the national stage."