Two La Liga teams to play 2023 pre-season friendly in India: Reports

Two La Liga teams will play their pre-season friendlies for the 2023 season in India, as per reports. This is seen as a bid to increase La Liga's connection with fans in India.

"Next year, having one pre-season game is a possibility and we'll work towards it. It certainly is an important part of our strategy to bring more La Liga teams to India," the La Liga Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Celebrating five years of La Liga in India, Cachaza further stated that the Spanish league already has a big fan base in India and they are looking a ways to increase the connect.

"We're celebrating our first five years in India and at the heart of our strategy is increasing our connection with the fans here. That's what we'll keep doing, and we're looking to find new ways to keep getting our clubs and players closer to the Indian fans. We have a good fanbase in India already," he said.















