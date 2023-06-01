La Liga, MTV hosts football festival in Bangalore

LaLiga Football Schools (LLFS) in association with MTV India is delighted to announce the successful completion of an exhilarating one-day football fiesta for young football enthusiasts in Bangalore.

Held at the South United Football Club Ground in Halasuru, the event offered a range of exciting football experiences: Including Masterclass Sessions, Fun Zones, and a Knowledge Centre.



A joint partnership with India On Track, LLFS created a memorable football experience where participants and attendees were able to engage in a slew of footballing activities, including an inter-academy tournament.

Alongside professional coaches from the LLFS setup, players were also given football masterclass sessions by the Technical Director of LLFS India, Mr. Miguel Casal; offering them valuable insights to enhance their skills on the field.

Alongside technical expertise, the LaLiga India office also provided strategic event support and exclusive merchandise, including official LaLiga branded balls and club jerseys, enhancing the tournament experience.

In addition to the tournament that featured 250 players, the event also featured a skill challenge zone, fun zone, and a knowledge center, that educated the participants about the various clubs in LaLiga along with giving them a better understanding of Spanish culture through engagement focused on fun learning activities.

Running parallel with the above activities, attendees were also able to participate in an array of interactive entertainment options including human foosball and target penalty shootout games hosted by emcees.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Miguel Casal, Technical Director of LLFS India said, "We are excited to bring the joy of football to young children in Bangalore. This football fiesta will not only provide a platform for them to showcase their skills but also offer a unique opportunity to learn from professional coaches and engage in knowledge-sharing sessions. LaLiga Football Schools is committed to nurturing talent and promoting the love for the game, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission in India ."

The LaLiga Football Schools Project was initiated in 2018 and since then has impacted 10,000+ students in the country. The programme, which is developed and administered by UEFA pro-licensed coaches from Spain, provides access to global football methodology and technical training to students aged between 9 to 15 years all over India.

Furthermore, the programme is also designed to leave a deeper impact on the grassroots level through the training of Indian football coaches and administrators of the programmes.

