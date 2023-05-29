Kozhikode Corporation severs ties with Gokulam Kerala FC, raising concerns around club's future

The Kozhikode Corporation announced on Sunday that it would not extend the lease on the EMS Stadium to I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala after the club allegedly failed to maintain the ground up to the corporation's standards.

EMS Stadium, located in the heart of Kozhikode, has been a symbol of sports and recreation for the city. The venue, which has witnessed numerous memorable matches was leased to Gokulam Kerala FC for a fixed term, with the expectation that the club would maintain the stadium to high standards.

However, over the course of the lease agreement, concerns were raised by the corporation about the poor upkeep of the stadium. The deterioration of infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, and insufficient attention to the overall cleanliness and aesthetics of the facility were among the grievances raised against Gokulam Kerala FC.

After careful evaluation and discussions, the Corporation made the difficult decision to terminate the lease agreement, believing that the club had not fulfilled its obligations as outlined in the contract.

Kozhikode Corporation took the final decision after discovering that the floodlights were in a state of disrepair, and despite the Corporation's requests for the club to address the maintenance issues, they refused to take action just before the Hero Super Cup.

Faced with no other option, the Corporation entrusted the task to the Kozhikode District Football Association, which hastily carried out the necessary repairs before the championship commenced.

As a result of this breach of contract, the Bridge understands, the Kozhikode Corporation has now opened the doors for other agencies and clubs in taking over the maintenance of the stadium in the future. Additionally, the Corporation has made the firm decision not to renew the contract with Sree Gokulam Club once the current agreement concludes in August 2023.

This decision signifies the Corporation's dissatisfaction with the club's failure to meet their obligations and highlights their intent to seek a more reliable partner for the upkeep of the EMS Stadium.

The invitation for expressions of interest from potential maintenance agencies indicates the Corporation's commitment to finding a responsible and capable entity to ensure the proper care and maintenance of the stadium going forward.

While the Corporation has indicated its intention to invite other clubs to utilize EMS Stadium, it remains uncertain if any other club will step forward given the investment required for modifications and maintenance.

In the past, the Kozhikode Corporation had extended an invitation to Hero Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters to utilize the stadium for a few matches. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these plans were put on hold, and subsequent matches were relocated to centralized venues.

Gokulam Kerala FC, known as one of India's most successful football clubs, had initially entered into a one-year contract with the Kozhikode Corporation in August 2018. The agreement stipulated that the club would pay an annual user fee of ₹3 lakh and be responsible for the upkeep of the grass bed, gallery, seating, and floodlights at their own expense. The contract had been extended each year since then.

Gokulam Kerala responds

The decision to sever ties with Gokulam Kerala FC poses a significant challenge for the club, which has achieved remarkable success in a relatively short period. The team secured back-to-back I-League titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22, along with winning the esteemed Durand Cup in 2019.

Gokulam Kerala FC has also proudly represented India in the AFC Champions League. Notably, they were the first Indian club to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship in 2021.

Ironically, this move by the Kozhikode Corporation comes on the heels of the Gokulam Kerala FC Women's Football team's recent triumph in winning their third consecutive IWL title. The timing of the decision raises questions regarding the Corporation's commitment to supporting local sports and nurturing the growth of football in the region.

The club also voiced their dismay on social media, about the notice they received from the Corporation upon their return to Kerala after clinching the Hero Indian Women's League title. The notice, which informed them of the termination of their stadium contract, sparked controversy among fans and players alike.

We touchdown Kerala with trophy and the news waiting for us and players was not a congratulatory note from government but that we have no stadium to play. Great Policy decision! @pinarayivijayan @VABDURAHIMAN1



The President of Gokulam Kerala FC expressed his disappointment with the Corporation's decision, suggesting that the club may explore relocating elsewhere. In an interview with Mathrubhumi, he stated, "We (Gokulam) spend nearly ₹8 crores per year on the team. If Kerala doesn't value the team, we will consider leaving the state."

The Bridge tried to contact the mayor of Calicut Corporation numerous times but the attempts ended fruitless as we were unable to establish communication or receive any response from their end.

