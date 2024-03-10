Kolkata to host World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait, Naushad Moosa to coach U-23 team

The Indian national football team is set to play a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 at the iconic Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata.

This decision comes after the head coach, Igor Stimac, made a fervent request to host the game in Kolkata, citing the necessity of passionate fans in such crucial fixtures.

Kolkata, renowned for its fervent and enthusiastic football supporters, was chosen over other potential venues, including Hyderabad. The city's history of hosting thrilling matches and the electrifying atmosphere generated by its fans played a significant role in the decision-making process.

India, currently placed third in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, has a golden opportunity to secure a spot in the next round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The national team has shown promise under Stimac's guidance, and with a passionate home crowd backing them, the players are determined to make history.

India has never progressed to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, making this upcoming match against Kuwait a pivotal moment for Indian football. With the support of Kolkata's football aficionados, the team aims to secure a victory that could propel them to unprecedented success in the tournament.

Naushad Moosa to coach U-23 team

Bengaluru FC's assistant coach Naushad Moosa is currently in talks to potentially lead the India Under-23 football team during the friendlies scheduled against Malaysia. This development comes as the team gears up for a series of important matches, and Moosa's expertise and experience are being considered as valuable assets for the young Indian squad.